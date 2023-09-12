Downtown Geneseo State Street Market returns for eighth year

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its eighth annual State Street Market that event organizers say is a ’ Fall Tradition for Midwesterners’.

The Geneseo State Street Market will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature over 60 curated vendors and mobile boutiques set up in downtown Geneseo on State Street, according to a media release form the chamber of commerce. The event will also feature food trucks and live music. Admission is free.

“Make a day of it! Enjoy excellent shopping and dining city-wide all day long,” said Zach Sullivan Executive Director with the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce. “This year you can expect to see many of past market vendors returning alongside some new names setting up for their very first market. This is a great day to make Geneseo a shopping and dining destination.”

Last year, Geneseo Chamber of Commerce officials said the event saw over 7,200 people visit Geneseo, providing a major economic impact to the community.

Local musicians John Puentes and Scott McAvoy will perform at State Street Market from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Zach Fedor will take the hayrack stage from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to the media release. Food trucks will be set up for market guests and picnic tables and blankets will be spread out for a safe and fun outdoor dining experience.

Event organizers say for more information about the 2023 event, follow State Street Market Geneseo on Facebook and Instagram: @statestreetmarketgeneseo.

Geneseo State Street Market on Oct. 7. (Geneseo Chamber of Commerce)

