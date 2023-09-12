Foggy start south of I-80

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After the fog clears this morning skies will clear up and we will get back to the 60s and 70s ahead of the next weak front. This front will pop up an isolated storm or two after sunset. Beyond that, we are rain free the rest of the week. Highs will slowly get back to normal, mid to upper 70s, by the weekend. This means highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sun through the work week.

TODAY: AM fog followed by sun followed by evening storm or two. High: 71º. Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 49º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 71º.

