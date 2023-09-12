Get your pets microchipped at low-cost mobile event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cat and dog owners can get a discount on microchipping their pets this Saturday.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Mobile Microchipping Clinic will hold a low-cost implementations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, 315 S. Marquette St., Davenport.

Cats must be in carriers, and dogs must be on a leash.

Microchips have identification numbers that are transmitted when scanned by veterinarians. Found pets can then be reunited with owners.

For more information visit the website at qcawc.org/vet-clinic/mobile-microchip-clinic.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 2nd W. Ave. in Milan.

Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, Illinois. (Quad City Animal Welfare Center)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.