Gourmet, classic caramel apples and other fall treats at Lagomarcino’s
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lagomarcino’s has been a Quad Cities tradition since 1908. And every fall, we all look forward to one of their classic delights: caramel apples.

Katie Lagomarcino Otten highlights autumn and Halloween favorites including various flavors of caramel apples (which are only made for six weeks each year), fall caramels, candy corn, gummies, and more.

Lagomarcino’s is located at 1422 5th Avenue in Moline and 2132 East 11th Street in Davenport. The phone numbers are 309-764-1814 (Moline) and 563-324-6137 (Davenport).

