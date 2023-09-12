Kiwanis East Moline-Silvis to host Fall Flea Market

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kiwanis East Moline-Silvis will host a Fall Flea Market in September.

The Fall Flea Market will be on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, with a $3 donation at the gate, according to event organizers.

Event organizers say donation proceeds will benefit Children’s Therapy Center, QC Food Pantries, scholarships, UTHS Sports, East Moline and Silvis libraries, and more.

