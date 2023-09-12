Kiwanis East Moline-Silvis to host Fall Flea Market

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kiwanis East Moline-Silvis will host a Fall Flea Market in September.

The Fall Flea Market will be on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, with a $3 donation at the gate, according to event organizers.

Event organizers say donation proceeds will benefit Children’s Therapy Center, QC Food Pantries, scholarships, UTHS Sports, East Moline and Silvis libraries, and more.

Fall Flea Market on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Fall Flea Market on Sunday, Sept. 24.(kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Maqtoberfest to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Maquoketa’s annual Maqtoberfest returns for 5th year
Revive Rock Island Fall Market Fest
Rock Island Parks and Recreation creates new fall market
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail, March 16, 2022, in Chicago....
Illinois appeals court hears arguments on Jussie Smollett request to toss convictions
Hans Josef Wagner, 41, of Davenport, faces charges of attempted murder, a Class B felony...
Davenport man charged with stabbing man early Tuesday