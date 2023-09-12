Moline Arsenal bridge to undergo repair work

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal will repair the expansion joint on the Moline Bridge next week.

Inbound/outbound ramp and lane closures will be limited to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Repairs will begin on the out-bound lane and then transition to the in-bound lane.

Detour signs will be placed downtown, and flaggers will provide traffic control.

The off-ramp from the Arsenal to River Drive will be closed to all outgoing traffic while the out-bound lane is being repaired (8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.), but will reopen when work transitions to the in-bound lane. Out-bound Arsenal traffic will still be able to leave the Moline gate via the 14th Street ramp.

When work transitions to the in-bound lane, the on-ramp from River Drive to the Arsenal will be closed to all incoming traffic (8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.). In-bound Arsenal traffic will still be able to access the Moline gate via the 14th Street ramp.

