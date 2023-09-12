Moline Arsenal bridge to undergo repair work

The Rock Island Arsenal will repair the expansion joint on the Moline Bridge from Monday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Sept. 22.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal will repair the expansion joint on the Moline Bridge next week.

Inbound/outbound ramp and lane closures will be limited to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Repairs will begin on the out-bound lane and then transition to the in-bound lane.

Detour signs will be placed downtown, and flaggers will provide traffic control.

The off-ramp from the Arsenal to River Drive will be closed to all outgoing traffic while the out-bound lane is being repaired (8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.), but will reopen when work transitions to the in-bound lane. Out-bound Arsenal traffic will still be able to leave the Moline gate via the 14th Street ramp.

When work transitions to the in-bound lane, the on-ramp from River Drive to the Arsenal will be closed to all incoming traffic (8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.). In-bound Arsenal traffic will still be able to access the Moline gate via the 14th Street ramp.

