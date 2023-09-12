Quad Cities community remembers 9/11

The Quad Cities community remembered the Sept. 11 attacks that happened 22 years ago, with a remembrance ceremony at the Rock Island Arsenal.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities community remembered the Sept. 11 attacks that happened 22 years ago, with a remembrance ceremony at the Rock Island Arsenal.

The remembrance service included a wreath laying, 21 gun salute, a moment of silence, and a speech by Major General David Wilson.

One of the attendees talked about the after effects of 9/11 and the impact it had on a junior ROTC cadet from Davenport Central High School.

“Her aunt was killed in Iraq, having deployed in those years after 9/11,” said Kristen Hampton. “So, it’s like you look at those kids and they may not remember 9/11, but they have faced the reverberations of that day.”

A children’s choir from All Saints Catholic Church sang the National Anthem and finished the ceremony with America The Beautiful.

