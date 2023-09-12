Quartet: A Senior Living Village offers lifestyle options that can promote longevity

Quartet: A Senior Living Village
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Amy Gutknecht, Senior Living Consultant, Quartet: A Senior Living Village, discusses the maintenance-free living, gracious services, and inspiring spaces available by becoming a resident in the apartments located in the Glenbrook neighborhood.

This segment features tips about longevity (based on finding from studying “Blue Zones”) such as moving more, eating healthier, and community connection. Quartet offers lifestyle options that have a foundation to help residents meet these goals.

The facility offers apartment living with 30-day, month-to-month rental plans are available. Floor plan options range from 456 to 975 square feet with stylish kitchenettes. Currently there is special-incentive pricing and promotions on securing a rental.

Quartet: A Senior Living Village is located at 3150 Glenbrook Circle South, Bettendorf, IA. The phone number is 563-265-0354.

