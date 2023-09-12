Rain diminishes this evening, then exits late tonight

Areas of patchy fog possible overnight/early morning
We'll see rain ending this evening, with areas of fog possible overnight.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our lawns and gardens got a much needed, but all too brief drink of water as a slow moving system tracked through the Midwest today. Showers and storms will move off to the east later this evening as a ridge of high pressure builds out of the plains. Look for cool sunshine and a few clouds Tuesday (along with a slight chance for a pop up shower/storm or two by afternoon), with highs in the 60′s to low 70′s. Unfortunately, we won’t see any additional rain through the rest of the week, but we will see sunshine and readings rebounding back into the 70′s.

TONIGHT: Showers ending this evening. Partly cloudy with patchy fog forming late. Low: 51°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Becoming mostly sunny and cool. A slight chance for an afternoon shower or two. High: 72°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 49°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 73°.

