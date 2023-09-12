Rock Island-Milan School District to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for administration center renovation

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island Milan School District is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its administration center renovation.

The ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock Island Milan School District Administration Center at 2000 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a guided tour of the new faculty will take place according to the district. The project has been in the works since the fall of 2020.

In March of 2022, the groundbreaking happened for the $8.3 million project. Revenue from the 1% Rock Island County Sales Tax was used to fund the project.

The district says the new building includes 18,000 sq. ft. for administration office space, 11,000 sq. ft. for a warehouse space, and another 6,000 sq. ft. for a food production kitchen.

The Rock Island Milan School District says the new headquarters achieves the three key goals of unifying staff, accelerating food production, and creating more storage space.

A spokeswoman for Rock Island Milan School District says their staff members have been in the building since Aug. 21, and they are loving their new home and the building security upgrades.

“This new building also has a secure entryway which is huge for us, because there was no secure entryway at our old building,” said Jenna Panicucci, spokeswoman for Rock Island Milan School District

Meanwhile, the Rock Island Milan School District’s Board of Education is also searching for a new superintendent and wants the public’s help.

The district is giving the public until Sept. 17 to fill out an online survey to give their input. RIMSD also says they have hired an educational search firm to assist in the hiring process.

The search for a new superintendent comes as the district relieved Dr. Reginald Lawrence of his duties in April after four years.

Since the transition of finding a new permanent superintendent, Alan Boucher started in the the position for RIMSD in July and in January Lanty McGuire is expected to take over the position and serve until June 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.