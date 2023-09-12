Rock Island Parks and Recreation creates new fall market

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Parks and Recreation has announced plans to bring a new fall shopping experience to the riverfront.

The new fall market will be called Fall Market Fest by Revie Rock Island, according to a media release from RIPR. It will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Rock Island Riverfront. Admission is free.

“We’ve been excited to see the interest from so many amazing vendors that have signed up to come,” said Dan Gleason, special events and fundraising manager. “This will be a great day in the park shopping for all of your favorite fall findings.

More than 20 unique vendors from around Rock Island and beyond will come together for a day full of shopping for items such as handmade crafts and goods, vintage wares, gifts, candles, soaps, sweets, jewelry, clothing, accessories, and so much more, according to the media release from RIPR. The parks department will also have grilled food concessions, Cool Beans and Bent River Brewing Company will have drinks for sale.

To view a current list of vendors and for more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Maqtoberfest to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Maquoketa’s annual Maqtoberfest returns for 5th year
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail, March 16, 2022, in Chicago....
Illinois appeals court hears arguments on Jussie Smollett request to toss convictions
Hans Josef Wagner, 41, of Davenport, faces charges of attempted murder, a Class B felony...
Davenport man charged with stabbing man early Tuesday
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
NCAA upholds Noah Shannon’s suspension, ending his college playing career