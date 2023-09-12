Rock Island Parks and Recreation creates new fall market

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Parks and Recreation has announced plans to bring a new fall shopping experience to the riverfront.

The new fall market will be called Fall Market Fest by Revie Rock Island, according to a media release from RIPR. It will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Rock Island Riverfront. Admission is free.

“We’ve been excited to see the interest from so many amazing vendors that have signed up to come,” said Dan Gleason, special events and fundraising manager. “This will be a great day in the park shopping for all of your favorite fall findings.

More than 20 unique vendors from around Rock Island and beyond will come together for a day full of shopping for items such as handmade crafts and goods, vintage wares, gifts, candles, soaps, sweets, jewelry, clothing, accessories, and so much more, according to the media release from RIPR. The parks department will also have grilled food concessions, Cool Beans and Bent River Brewing Company will have drinks for sale.

To view a current list of vendors and for more information, click here.

