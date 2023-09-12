Steamwheelers to hold open tryouts

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers are holding open tryouts on Oct. 14.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and camp for the professional indoor football team starts at 10 a.m. at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

Advance registration fee is $75, day of registration is $85 and includes a team-issued T-Shirt.

For more information: steamwheelersfootball.com/TRYOUTS.

