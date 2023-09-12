Village of Rapids City boil order

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - A water service shut down that was scheduled for Tuesday anticipated to affect 22 households and businesses has impacted more than expected, according to a media release from the Village of Rapids City.

Officials say all affected water users are located:

All properties north of Route 84

South side Route 84 from property addresses of 1202-1626 and 1718-2102

3rd Avenue property address of 1201-1416

4th Avenue property address of 1203-1319

The west side of 12th Street property addresses 215-321

Both sides of 13th Street from property addresses 227-338

Both sides of 14th Street from property addresses 226-419

Both sides of 15th Street from property addresses 303-511

Both sides of 18th Street from property addresses 409-535

All properties on 19th Street

Once services are restored a precautionary boil order will be in place for all of the above water users, officials said.

“Once services are restored the water in the distribution system is subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a number of waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress,” stated the media release. “Residents will be advised after bacteriological samples demonstrate that the water is safe for domestic consumption.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.