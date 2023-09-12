Village of Rapids City boil order

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - A water service shut down that was scheduled for Tuesday anticipated to affect 22 households and businesses has impacted more than expected, according to a media release from the Village of Rapids City.

Officials say all affected water users are located:

  • All properties north of Route 84
  • South side Route 84 from property addresses of 1202-1626 and 1718-2102
  • 3rd Avenue property address of 1201-1416
  • 4th Avenue property address of 1203-1319
  • The west side of 12th Street property addresses 215-321
  • Both sides of 13th Street from property addresses 227-338
  • Both sides of 14th Street from property addresses 226-419
  • Both sides of 15th Street from property addresses 303-511
  • Both sides of 18th Street from property addresses 409-535
  • All properties on 19th Street

Once services are restored a precautionary boil order will be in place for all of the above water users, officials said.

“Once services are restored the water in the distribution system is subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a number of waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress,” stated the media release. “Residents will be advised after bacteriological samples demonstrate that the water is safe for domestic consumption.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

One person was injured in a crash in rural Galena Monday, deputies said.
Galena Crash Investigation
Fall Flea Market on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Kiwanis East Moline-Silvis to host Fall Flea Market
Maqtoberfest to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Maquoketa’s annual Maqtoberfest returns for 5th year
Revive Rock Island Fall Market Fest
Rock Island Parks and Recreation creates new fall market