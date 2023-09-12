Village of Rapids City boil order
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - A water service shut down that was scheduled for Tuesday anticipated to affect 22 households and businesses has impacted more than expected, according to a media release from the Village of Rapids City.
Officials say all affected water users are located:
- All properties north of Route 84
- South side Route 84 from property addresses of 1202-1626 and 1718-2102
- 3rd Avenue property address of 1201-1416
- 4th Avenue property address of 1203-1319
- The west side of 12th Street property addresses 215-321
- Both sides of 13th Street from property addresses 227-338
- Both sides of 14th Street from property addresses 226-419
- Both sides of 15th Street from property addresses 303-511
- Both sides of 18th Street from property addresses 409-535
- All properties on 19th Street
Once services are restored a precautionary boil order will be in place for all of the above water users, officials said.
“Once services are restored the water in the distribution system is subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a number of waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress,” stated the media release. “Residents will be advised after bacteriological samples demonstrate that the water is safe for domestic consumption.”
