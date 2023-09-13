Becoming sunny by midday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After the fog clears this morning skies will clear up and we will get back to the 60s and 70s. Beyond that, we are rain free the rest of the week. Highs will slowly get back to normal, mid to upper 70s, by the weekend. This means highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sun through the work week. By the weekend a weak system may impact the area on Saturday, but rain chances look to be early in the morning and clouds will keep highs to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

TODAY: AM fog followed by sun. High: 71º. Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 48º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 76º.

