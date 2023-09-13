Becoming sunny by midday

Cooler than normal again today
Showers and storms will sweep through the region this evening, followed by quiet weather overnight.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After the fog clears this morning skies will clear up and we will get back to the 60s and 70s.   Beyond that, we are rain free the rest of the week.  Highs will slowly get back to normal, mid to upper 70s, by the weekend.  This means highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sun through the work week.  By the weekend a weak system may impact the area on Saturday, but rain chances look to be early in the morning and clouds will keep highs to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

TODAY: AM fog followed by sun. High: 71º. Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 48º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 76º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
Isolated showers end late this evening
KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
Isolated showers and storms end this evening
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mostly sunny, isolated shower or storm by Tuesday evening
Overall, seasonable conditions are expected over the week.
First Alert Forecast: Isolated shower or storm Tuesday PM/evening