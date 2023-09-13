Brilliant sunshine for Thursday and Friday

Rain chances by the weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After another day of sunshine and warmth for the QCA, expect to see rain free conditions through the rest of the week. High pressure continues over the Great Lakes, providing us with clear skies tonight, followed by warm sunshine Thursday and Friday. Our next system arrives late Friday night, with a chance for showers overnight into Saturday.  Sunshine returns Sunday, with highs in the 70′s to the lower 80′s through the midweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 46°. Wind: E 5 mph.

THURSDAY:   Warm sunshine. High: 76°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 52°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 79°.

