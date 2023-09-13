Burlington police say counterfeit bills being passed at area businesses

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department is warning the public about counterfeit bills circulating in the community.

According to police, officers have taken several reporters of counterfeit $50 bills that are being passed at area businesses.

Police said the the ink on these bills looks “off” and the paper feels different than legal bills.

“We encourage you to inspect your currency closely,” police said in a Facebook post.

