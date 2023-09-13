Cars & Coffee LeClaire celebrates 10 years

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 13 includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The group Cars & Coffee LeClaire is celebrating 10 years of bringing people together.

According to a release, the group started in 2014 by Ted Souhrada, of LeClaire, and he is still the organizer and administrator of their Facebook group.

“I conceived of this group with 17 car guys that I know from the LeClaire and Pleasant Valley area in late 2013, and our first meet was April of 2014 with 32 cars. Somehow, today, there are over 3,300 members in our Facebook group, and we’re the Quad Cities’ longest running Cars & Coffee group! How did that happen and where do we go from here? I’m not sure, but we’re enjoying the ride!” said Souhrada.

The group meets monthly from April through October from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the north end of the Levee in LeClaire. It usually takes place on the third Saturday of the month.

Goers are encouraged to bring their favorite ride and pick up coffee and breakfast in LeClaire on their way over. Organizers say all are welcome whether they have a ride with two, three, or four wheels.

The next Cars & Coffee event in LeClaire is Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The last one of the season will be on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/CarsandcoffeeLeClaire

