Celebrate the autumn and “spooky” season with Isabel Bloom figurines
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn.

Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2023 seasonal sculpture. There are plenty of new lovely or fun options for decor or gift items.

There are four ways to shop: in store, curbside pick up, local delivery, or Fed Ex shipping. Isabel Bloom’s beautiful Quad Cities store is located at 736 Federal Street, Suite 2100, Davenport.

For more information, visit Isabel Bloom (website) or call 563-324-5135 or 800-273-5436.

