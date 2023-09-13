Clinton man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 13 includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Sept. 6, for drug and firearm charges.

David Jon Kinkaid, 41, was sentenced on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will serve five years of supervised release after the prison term.

According to court documents, on the evening of Nov. 24, 2021, Clinton Police stopped a truck driven by Kinkaid for an equipment violation. A drug-detecting police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics in the truck.

A search of the truck revealed Kinkaid had more than 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, as well as a loaded, .45 caliber pistol. Court records show Kinkaid had the pistol to protect himself, his drugs, and his drug proceeds.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, according to a media release. This case was investigated by the Clinton Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency.

