Credit Island to be closed for In-Service Training on specific days this fall.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Davenport Parks and Recreation announced Credit Island will be closed multiple days this fall.

In a Facebook post, they stated the park will be closed to the public, including vehicular, pedestrian, and cyclists, for safety while City staff participate in an In-Service Training. The park will reopen after 4:00 p.m. on those days.

Dates in September include Thursdays, Sept. 7 and Sept. 14. and Wednesday, Sept. 27.

There will be other closure dates throughout October and November. Those dates are yet to be announced.

The causeway will still be accessible.

