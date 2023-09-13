CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game

A high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota, was disrupted Tuesday after two adorable fans ran out on the pitch. (SOURCE: KMOT)
By KMOT staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two excited and adorable fans caused a ruff moment at a high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota.

The Minot High Magicians were taking on the Jamestown Blue Jays Tuesday night when two dogs ran out on the pitch.

The interruption happened halfway through the first half of the match.

Officials had to pause the game for about a minute, which was the perfect amount of time for one of the dogs to get a belly rub from a player.

The dogs quickly went on their way and allowed the game to resume.

It’s not clear which team the canines were rooting for, but Minot and Jamestown played to a 0-0 draw.

Copyright 2023 KMOT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash

Latest News

This image from police-worn body camera video contained in the statement of facts to support...
Man who threw flagpole at police during Jan. 6 riot gets more than 6 years in prison
In this satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Heavy surf is pounding Bermuda as Hurricane Lee aims for New England and Atlantic Canada
After another day of sunshine and warmth for the QCA, expect to see rain free conditions...
Your First Alert Forecast
Wende Wakeman has been named the first female Texas Ranger major in the Texas Department of...
‘Unbelievable honor’: Authorities promote 1st female to serve as Texas Ranger major
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
A federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal. Issue likely to be decided by US Supreme Court