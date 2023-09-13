Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Sept. 6.

According to public court documents, 49-year-old David Roy Bolinger was identified as a person distributing methamphetamine in the Davenport, Iowa, area in 2022.

On April 14, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bolinger’s residence in Davenport, court records show. Officers recovered approximately one ounce of methamphetamine.

Bolinger admitted to officers on the same day of the search that he knowingly took part in a conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with other individuals, according to court records.

Bolinger is required to serve five years of supervised release after the prison term, according to a media release. There is no parole in the federal system.

