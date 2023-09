SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -Egg Parlor, located at 1211 Avenue Of the Cities, Suite 1, Silvis, IL, is under new ownership, management, and features an exciting, new menu. It’s the spot to enjoy breakfast, brunch, or lunch “kicked up a notch”.

The eatery is planning to celebrate with a Grand Opening on Sept. 15.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or call 309-912-9237.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.