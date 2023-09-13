Genesis Hospice ranks in nations top 5% for quality performance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the second straight year, Genesis Hospice has earned national recognition for ranking in the top 5% for hospice quality performance.

The Hospice Quality Excellence Award from HomeCare HomeBase recognizes agencies performing at 100% across the organization in all seven quality measures defined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), according to a media release from a Genesis spokesperson. Genesis hospice also has earned distinction as the only five-star rated hospice provider in the metro Quad Cities, according to medicare.gov.

“Genesis Hospice team works very hard to provide our patients with the best quality and patient experience,” said Jamie Moen, Genesis Director of Home & Community Services. “Although honors are nice to receive, our greatest reward comes from knowing the positive impact we have on patients when a cure is no longer possible. We are honored to be allowed to walk alongside patients and families during their end-of-life journeys.”

HomeCare HomeBase is the electronic medical record provider for about 40% of the nation’s hospices. Genesis Hospice received 100% in each of these seven CMS quality measures: treatment preferences, beliefs, and values; pain assessment at the beginning of hospice care; pain assessment when pain was identified; assessment for shortness of breath at the beginning of hospice care; treatment for shortness of breath; and bowel regimen established for patients taking opioid pain medication, according to Genesis’s media release.

Genesis Hospice serves 11 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, providing care in the home, skilled nursing or assisted living facilities, and the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, the only residential hospice in eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.