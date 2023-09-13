Genesis Hospice ranks in nations top 5% for quality performance

For the second straight year, Genesis Hospice has earned national recognition for ranking in the top 5% for hospice quality performance.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the second straight year, Genesis Hospice has earned national recognition for ranking in the top 5% for hospice quality performance.

The Hospice Quality Excellence Award from HomeCare HomeBase recognizes agencies performing at 100% across the organization in all seven quality measures defined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), according to a media release from a Genesis spokesperson. Genesis hospice also has earned distinction as the only five-star rated hospice provider in the metro Quad Cities, according to medicare.gov.

“Genesis Hospice team works very hard to provide our patients with the best quality and patient experience,” said Jamie Moen, Genesis Director of Home & Community Services. “Although honors are nice to receive, our greatest reward comes from knowing the positive impact we have on patients when a cure is no longer possible. We are honored to be allowed to walk alongside patients and families during their end-of-life journeys.”

HomeCare HomeBase is the electronic medical record provider for about 40% of the nation’s hospices. Genesis Hospice received 100% in each of these seven CMS quality measures: treatment preferences, beliefs, and values; pain assessment at the beginning of hospice care; pain assessment when pain was identified; assessment for shortness of breath at the beginning of hospice care; treatment for shortness of breath; and bowel regimen established for patients taking opioid pain medication, according to Genesis’s media release.

Genesis Hospice serves 11 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, providing care in the home, skilled nursing or assisted living facilities, and the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, the only residential hospice in eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Rock Island Milan Schools ribbon cutting.
Rock Island- Milan School District celebrates completion of administration center
The City of Muscatine has closed the 100 block of West 3rd Street to all traffic immediately...
Muscatine street ‘closed indefinitely’ due to safety concerns after apartment building evacuated
Showers and storms will sweep through the region this evening, followed by quiet weather...
Your First Alert Forecast
Fastcast, Sept 12.
Fastcast, Sept 12.