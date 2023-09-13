‘I Bake It That Way’ by Nicole

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Nicole Rubitsky, the owner and baker of I Bake It That Way, features her delicious and gorgeous baked goods in two interview segments.

According to the business website, I Bake It That Way is a bakery that creates delicious treats that will make you say, “Mmm!” See the complete product line and/or place orders at https://www.ibakeitthatway.com/. Rubitsky also announced she will have a brick and mortar location soon in Atkinson, Illinois.

Nicole also teaches many baked goods’ decorating classes all over the region. Follow the business on Facebook for the latest schedule here.

For more information, call 309-945-5870.

