Isolated showers end late this evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Spotty showers will come to an end this evening, otherwise conditions will be fairly uneventful overnight. Expect a few clouds lingering through tomorrow morning along with some patchy areas of fog. That will be followed by more sunshine and warmth for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We’re talking temperatures in the mid to upper 70s through the end of the week, with sunny skies and pleasant conditions extending into the weekend. Still no significant rainmakers in the long range forecast, further exacerbating the drought situation.

TONIGHT: Showers ending this evening. Partial clearing with areas of fog late. Low: 50°. Wind: N 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and fog, then becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72°. Wind: N 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 48°.

THURSDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 76°.

