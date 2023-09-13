Jim’s Rib Haven reopens Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Good news for Jim’s Rib Haven patrons. The restaurant announced that they’ve officially reopened for business after temporarily closing, last week.

Owners of Jim’s Rib Haven stated that they had to temporarily shut their doors due to staffing shortages.

Wednesday, a Facebook post from the business stated that new employees have been hired and they’re now in place.

Jim’s Rib Haven will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Facebook post from the business.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.