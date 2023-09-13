Life Breads gluten-free bakery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sept. 13 is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day.

Meg Reed, manager of Life Breads, a gluten-free bakery, discusses what makes Celiac Disease different and why having a dedicated gluten-free space is so important for those that live with the chronic condition.

Life Breads is located at 1509 North Harrison Street, Davenport. For more information, visit the website at https://www.qclifebreads.com or call 563-200-1838 or 319-404-8229.

