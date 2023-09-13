Muscatine community to remember fallen firefighter Mike Kruse

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 13 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine community will remember the life of a fallen firefighter who died in the line of duty on Sept. 14, 2002 with a special service on Thursday.

Mike Kruse, a Muscatine firefighter died fighting a structure fire, according to a media release from MFD. Four members of the 11-person shift that arrived to battle that late-night house fire on Sept. 14, 2002 remain on active duty with the department. Six others have retired and moved on.

Kruse remains the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty, the media release stated.

Kruse will be remembered during a special service on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m., rain or shine, at the Firefighters Memorial, commemorating the 21st anniversary of his death, the media release stated. Kruse was 53-years-old and a 27-year-veteran of the MFD when he died.

The family of Kruse says he is among the fallen firefighters to be honored with inclusion on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash

Latest News

The Burlington Police Department is warning the public about counterfeit bills circulating in...
Burlington Counterfeit Bills
Credit Island to be closed for In-Service Training on specific days this fall.
Credit Island Park Closing, Multiple Dates
The Rock Island-Milan School District will be hosting a public forum tonight at 6 p.m. at the...
Rock Island-Milan schools to host public forum in search of new superintendent
Credit Island
Credit Island to be closed for In-Service Training on specific days this fall