Muscatine community to remember fallen firefighter Mike Kruse

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine community will remember the life of a fallen firefighter who died in the line of duty on Sept. 14, 2002 with a special service on Thursday.

Mike Kruse, a Muscatine firefighter died fighting a structure fire, according to a media release from MFD. Four members of the 11-person shift that arrived to battle that late-night house fire on Sept. 14, 2002 remain on active duty with the department. Six others have retired and moved on.

Kruse remains the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty, the media release stated.

Kruse will be remembered during a special service on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m., rain or shine, at the Firefighters Memorial, commemorating the 21st anniversary of his death, the media release stated. Kruse was 53-years-old and a 27-year-veteran of the MFD when he died.

The family of Kruse says he is among the fallen firefighters to be honored with inclusion on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.