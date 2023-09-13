Quad Cities animal shelter says blankets are desperately needed

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 13 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County says that they’re in desperate need of blankets with the shelter being at crisis capacity right now.

Humane Society of Scott County officials say their shelves are empty and they need the public’s help to fill them back up.

“If you have any old blankets you’re thinking of parting ways with, drop them off at the shelter anytime,” said a spokesperson from Humane Society of Scott County. “If you stop by while we’re closed, you can utilize our after hours donation bin!”

The Humane Society of Scott County is located at 2802 West Central Park Avenue.

Officials added that if you don’t have blankets to drop off, but still want to help, there’s a link to the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist where you can purchase reasonably priced blankets.

