Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office’s landline phones down due to ‘major’ fiber cuts in area

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a disruption with its landline phones due to two major fiber cuts in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews have been notified and are working to fix the problem.

The sheriff’s office is still able to receive 911 emergency calls. Deputies ask anyone who needs to get a hold of the sheriff’s office for anything that is a non-emergency to call 309- 717-0770 until further notice.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

