Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office’s landline phones restored after ‘major’ fiber cuts in area

Fastcast, Sept. 13
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office was experiencing a disruption with its landline phones due to two major fiber cuts in the area, Wednesday. The problem has since been fixed.

As of 5:45 p.m., according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, phone service has been restored.

Earlier, Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said crews were notified and began working to fix the problem.

The sheriff’s office was still able to receive 911 emergency calls, according to a media release.

