Rock Island- Milan School District celebrates completion of administration center

The Rock Island-Milan School District celebrated the completion of its administration center renovation project with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rock Island-Milan School District’s $8.3 million construction project includes 18,000 square feet for administration office space, 11,000 square feet for a warehouse and 6,000 square feet for a food production kitchen, according to RIMSD officials.

The district’s new headquarters, 2000 7th Avenue, achieves three key goals, unifying staff, accelerating food production and creating more storage space, RIMSD officials stated.

“We will have a place where teachers can collaborate,” said Alan Boucher, RIMSD Interim. Superintendent. “We can have district-wide meetings here. We’ll be able to work efficiently on behalf of the students. The staff can work together more and collaborate.”

District officials added that revenue from the 1 percent Rock Island County Sales Tax was used to fund the project.

Legat Architects and Bush Construction partnered with the school district on the project.

