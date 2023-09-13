Rock Island-Milan schools to host public forum in search of new superintendent

By Brianna Ballog
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District will be hosting a public forum tonight at 6 p.m. at the Administration Center and district officials are seeking the publics input for the search of a new superintendent.

The Rock Island-Milan School District 41 Board of Education says they have begun the search process for a new superintendent. They have selected SCHOOL EXEC CONNECT, an educational search firm, to assist them in the process.

The district wants the publics input about the new superintendent. They are asking people to take a brief online survey that will be available from September 11-17, 2023.

In addition to the survey, if the public would like to provide input on the district’s strengths, challenges, and the characteristics the next superintendent should posses, they should attend Wednesday’s night public forum.

Findings from the survey, the open forums, and several focus group conversations will be used to develop a New Superintendent Profile that will be reported to the Board on September 26, 2023.

