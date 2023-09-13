Rock Island Public Library brings back old tradition to celebrate 150th anniversary

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -The Rock Island Public Library and Parks and Recreation Department are coming together to bring back the Lighted Lantern Parade. The event will be the ending to the Party in the Park that’s taking place at Lincoln Park in Rock Island from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Those participating in the parade will walk along the sidewalk of the park and show off their custom-created cardboard lanterns. The Lighted Lantern Parade is a tradition that some locals use to look forward to participating in when it was still around.

The Rock Island Public Library decided to bring the Lighted Lantern Parade back for their 150th anniversary after positive feedback from the community.

Lisa Lockheart, Rock Island Public Libraries Publicity and Outreach Liaison says she lived in the area her entire life and she first heard about the event when planning began. “Honestly I’ve lived here all my life and didn’t know about it. But when we did a couple of social media posts on it. We had hundreds and hundreds of responses from people who remembered it and had favorite memories of participating in it as children,” Lockheart said.

The first-ever Lighted Lantern Parade was held in 1924. The event disappeared in the 70s but later came back in the 90s for the 100th anniversary of Longview Park.

Lockheart says they couldn’t pass up showcasing the event because of its importance to the community. “I was just floored by the number of people who have so many fond memories of this parade. And really, it was a treasured part of their summer. And so I’m just looking forward to being able to share that experience with our community and see really what people come up with for the lanterns,” Lockheart said.

The Library said they held a workshop in August to give people the opportunity to make lanterns ahead of time. However, if you haven’t had the chance to make lanterns organizers say supplies will be provided at the park.

