“Tools Not Toys” kits redefine inclusivity in classrooms

Hand in Hand organization finds a way to create a more inclusive Quad Cities through innovative kits
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - “Hand in Hand” created a kit called “Tools Not Toys” to be used to promote inclusion in schools around the Quad cities.

The kits include more than 20 specialized items designed to be used as classroom tools, and help students self-regulate and actively engage in class. Unlike typical toys, these items are tailored to meet each student’s specific needs. The kits were developed with input from local teachers, administrators, occupational therapists, and mental health therapists to ensure that the tools help create a successful classroom experience for all students.

The kits consist of visual timers and liquid motion timers that help students visualize time. Often, because of problems with executive functioning in the frontal lobe, students may have problems conceptualizing time, leading to anxiety about how long something will take or when something is going to occur.

In addition to the timers, the kit includes chair bands and wobble discs. Both items allow students to have psychomotor movement while keeping the distraction of others to a minimum. The kit also includes several fidgets which can help increase students’ focus and reduce psychomotor agitation caused by dysregulation. Several fidgets are included so teachers can work with their students to find the best fit. Velcro is also included in the kit which students can use as another fidget as well as for sensory input.

All kits distributed to local schools were made possible through funds from the Community Programs Assistance Fund and Empowerment Partners, Hand in Hand’s monthly donor group.

Empowerment Partner volunteers recently handed out 50 kits at the first Empowerment Partners Monthly Giving meeting. The group will meet quarterly in the future to continue to learn more about Hand in Hand and do other service projects for the organization.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

