US breaks record for number of billion-dollar disasters in a given year

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 13 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the United States has had 23 separate natural disasters with damages totaling $1 billion dollars in damages and losses through September 11, 2023.

This marks the most billion-dollar disasters in any given year, since 1980. The number could still rise with three-and-a-half months to go.

The previous record number of billion-dollar disasters was 22, set back in 2020.

Two of the disasters impacted the Quad Cities. The tornado outbreak on March 31 and the severe weather and tornadoes on April 4.

