Augustana hosts Rock Island Police’s Coffee with Cops

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police’s monthly Coffee with Cops will be at Augustana College on Friday.

Joining Rock Island officers will be public safety staffers from the school.

The public is invited to attend Coffee with Cops from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday on the lower quad of campus, 639 38th St., Rock Island.

In a media release, Augustana said it is proud to partner with the department on this event.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.