Back-to-school fall fashions 2023

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s show features a three-part, back-to-school fashion show starring local, student-age models featuring the hot trends for fall 2023.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as an array of fashion and accessories ideas for both boys and girls are featured from evsie by Maurices, Maurices, and Dillards--all located at NorthPark Mall, Davenport.

Maxx Models and Talent is located at Renwick Mansion at 901 Tremont, Davenport. To contact the agency, call 563-359-5005 or visit the website at http://maxxmodels.org/.

