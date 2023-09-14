Bennett Elementary principal announced as national Principal of the Year

BENNETT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jeremiah Costello, principal at Bennett Elementary School was named Principal of the year by the American Heart Association.

The principal of the year award is given every year to an educator who has been instrumental in growing the kids heart challenge or American Heart Challenge in their school.

Costello was nominated for the award by local American Heart Association staff after the students at Bennett Elementary doubled their fundraising goal thanks to helpful incentive from their principal.

The incentive that the principal promised was that Costello and Strub would camp out on the roof of the school overnight if the students met their initial $2,500 goal.

School officials said the students met the goal with ease, which resulted in Costello and Strub adding extra incentive if the students doubled their goal.

If the students doubled their goal, they would not only spend the night on the roof, but would wear animal pajamas in the process.

On May 11, 2023, after the elementary school surpassed both goals set by the principal, both educators kept their word.

Costello wore gray hippo pajamas and Strub wore pink pig pajamas.

