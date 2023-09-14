Bennett Elementary principal announced as national Principal of the Year

Fastcast, Sept. 13
By Jaren Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jeremiah Costello, principal at Bennett Elementary School was named Principal of the year by the American Heart Association.

The principal of the year award is given every year to an educator who has been instrumental in growing the kids heart challenge or American Heart Challenge in their school.

Costello was nominated for the award by local American Heart Association staff after the students at Bennett Elementary doubled their fundraising goal thanks to helpful incentive from their principal.

The incentive that the principal promised was that Costello and Strub would camp out on the roof of the school overnight if the students met their initial $2,500 goal.

School officials said the students met the goal with ease, which resulted in Costello and Strub adding extra incentive if the students doubled their goal.

If the students doubled their goal, they would not only spend the night on the roof, but would wear animal pajamas in the process.

On May 11, 2023, after the elementary school surpassed both goals set by the principal, both educators kept their word.

Costello wore gray hippo pajamas and Strub wore pink pig pajamas.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
East Moline Police say a burglary suspect died from 'apparent medical issues' after being...
Coroner releases name of burglary suspect who died while in custody of East Moline police
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash

Latest News

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office was experiencing a disruption with its landline phones...
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office’s landline phones restored after ‘major’ fiber cuts in area
Fastcast, Sept. 13
Fastcast, Sept. 13
Rock Island police responded to the Transfer Station, Wednesday for a report of a fight...
Rock Island police respond to Wednesday stabbing
After another day of sunshine and warmth for the QCA, expect to see rain free conditions...
Your First Alert Forecast