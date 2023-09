BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf High School will hold its blood drive of the school year on Tuesday.

The blood drive will be in the Commons at 3333 18th St. and is for students 16 years and older, and the public is invited. Students who are 16 must have a parent permission slip.

ImpactLife has an online sign-up form.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.