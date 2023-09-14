Clinton community receives $20,000 grant for renovation

Union Pacific boosts the community center with a much-needed funding
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 14 includes the top stories of the day.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Vince Jetter Community Center was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Union Pacific Railroad Community Ties Giving Program to renovate and restore its facility.

Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program provides small- and medium-sized grants that align with the railroad’s priority cause areas in safety, workforce development and community spaces. The Vince Jetter Community Center was awarded a Community Spaces grant to plan for, create or enhance unique spaces that reflect the character of a place and take into account community members’ diverse needs, interests, and desires. The facility, built in 1858, is one of Clinton’s oldest historic structures still standing.

Vince Jetter was youth director of Bethel AME Church in Clinton and founded the community center in 1992. After his death in 2006, his sister Dina White and family members kept the center open, until repairs became costly and renovation necessary. With a renovated facility, the Vince Jetter Community Center can develop mentoring, after school enrichment and homework help programs at the center, create a village spirit to guide youth and families and encourage positive neighborhood and community connections, ties and interactions.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Injectable drugs WeGovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro are commonly used for weight loss, but insurance...
What you need to know about new diabetes/weight loss drugs
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
A judge has set a date for a verdict to be read in the Henry Dinkins trial. Dinkins is charged...
Judge sets hearing date for verdict in Dinkins trial
Ryan McCreddon with Townsquare Media joins Morgan to talk about IRock 93.5′s...
Townsquare Media: IRock 93.5 celebrating 4 years with free concert, Friday