CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for failing to appear

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Matthew Newton, 46, is wanted by Moline police for failing to appear on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of meth.

Newton was stopped for a traffic violation and was found to have two guns and meth in his possession on Feb. 11, police said.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Newton is 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Davenport officials release report detailing causes of partial building collapse
Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Derek Cornette.
Cornette removed from Davenport City Council
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Trail crossing at Mad Creek reopens
Moline police ask for the public’s help to identify a man they say stole a moped scooter.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help to identify man stole moped in Moline
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police for burglary, conspiracy commit felony
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Sept. 14
Crime Stoppers, Sept. 14