CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for failing to appear

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Matthew Newton, 46, is wanted by Moline police for failing to appear on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of meth.

Newton was stopped for a traffic violation and was found to have two guns and meth in his possession on Feb. 11, police said.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Newton is 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

