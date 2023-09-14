CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help to identify man stole moped in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for the public’s help to identify a man they say stole a moped scooter.

According to police, on July 27 a moped/scooter was chained to a handrail in the 2700 block of Avenue of the Cities when a man cut the lock and took it. The scooter is black with a basket on the back, valued at $1,000.

Police say the suspect is described as being in his 30s with a beard. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and black shoes at the time.

If you recognize him call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.