CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police for burglary, conspiracy commit felony

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Doria Varnado, 35, is wanted by Davenport police for first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

On July 31, about 10:32 p.m., Varnado and two co-defendants agreed to aid each other in the commission of a burglary at a residence in Davenport, according to police. Varnado and the two co-defendants forced their way into an occupied structure while in possession of dangerous weapons resulting in a victim being shot in the arm and chest, suffering serious injuries.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Varnado is 5-foot-3, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

