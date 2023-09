DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Emily Found It, 127 North Cody Road, a new vintage-clothing and home decor boutique located in downtown LeClaire, Iowa, opened in July.

The shop is owned by Emily Gwin, former store manager of Antique Archaeology and American Pickers.

For more information, visit the store online at https://emilyfoundit.com/ or call 563-370-0698.

