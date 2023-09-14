Gov. Reynolds honors Algona Police Officer

By Jaren Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - In remembrance and honor of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, all flags in Iowa will be lowered in his honor.

Cram was shot and killed in action on Sept. 13 while attempting to arrest as suspect when he was killed.

“Officer Kevin Cram died a hero, protecting his community and upholding the rule of law. Kevin and I are praying for his family, the Algona Police Department, and all the law enforcement officers in Kossuth County,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “As flags are lowered across the state, Iowans honor Officer Cram’s legacy and stand united with his brothers and sisters in uniform. We will never forget his service and sacrifice.”

As ordered by Gov. Reynolds, the flags will be lowered halfway from sunrise to sunset Sept. 15.

Kevin Cram was a husband, a Father, and a 10-year-veteran of Iowa law enforcement.

He was 33-years-old.

According to city officials, flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and will be on display in the Capitol Complex.

Flags will also be at half-staff on all public builds, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

