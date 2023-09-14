Kewanee football ready for road test against Bureau Valley

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kewanee will visit Bureau Valley Friday in the Six Spotlight game. The Boilermakers are off to a 3-0 start under new head coach Matthew Taylor.

It’s been a great year, we had a lot of guys come back, about 18 starters on both sides of the ball, we have a good mix of juniors and seniors and some contributing sophomores and it’s really been a blessing. it’s a good group of kids, as last year finished up, we looked at this year paying a little more attention to detail, adding some discipline, committing themselves to the process and it’s been a joy so far” said Taylor.

Bureau Valley is off to a 2-1 start. First place in the Three River Mississippi will be on the line with both teams off to 1-0 starts in conference.

“After last year we really felt like we needed to improve and make something happen this year, after all, it is most of the seniors last year and we want to make something special” said Kewanee senior Cruz Paredes.

“We just got to play our game, we know they are a good team and i think we are all excited to go play a good team on the road so just play our game and we’ll be good” said Kewanee senior Brady Clark.

“We’ve grown, we’ve gotten closer to each other, we just like each other, everyone is a good teammate, it’s just fun to be out there” said Kewanee senior Jackson Hawkins.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.