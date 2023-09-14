MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Mixed martial arts pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested early Thursday morning on an OWI charge, third offense.

Bettendorf police responded to a call about a wrong-way driver on Devil’s Glen Road who had crossed the embankment and parked at the Shell station at 3718 State St.

In the police report it said the officer had to wake the driver and remind him to put the idling vehicle in park. The officer noted tire tracks in the grass that were consistent with what the caller said the driver did. Also noted was “fresh damage to vegetation growing on a retaining wall” in the Shell parking lot. There was damage and vegetation on the front of the truck Miletich was found asleep in.

The officer said the driver said he had drank wine and refused all field sobriety tests, a blood test and a Breathalyzer. The officer reported the driver had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance and smelled of alcohol.

Police said the truck had been captured on traffic cameras at Devils Glen Road and State Street, and the vehicle’s movements were consistent with the complaint.

Miletich has two previous convictions for drunken driving. The first was in March 28, 2019 in Scott County. The second conviction was June 15, 2021, in Rock Island County.

He was released on Thursday after bond was posted.

