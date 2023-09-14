Rock Island-Milan schools hosted public forum in search of new superintendent

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District hosted a public forum Wednesday night at the Administration Center and district officials are seeking the publics input for the search of a new superintendent.

The district is using forums like focus groups, public forums, and parent surveys to gather input on what people are looking for in a new superintendent.

This meeting was meant for the public to express what they want in a superintendent, however, fewer than 10 people showed up.

One of those people in attendance says she wants to see more value placed in arts and safety.

“I know sports are awesome for a lot of people, but this district puts sports over safety and arts,” said Rock Island parent. “They don’t care about that stuff it’s just sports, sports sports. Let’s try to get just a couple people out. You know, see if we can make some big names from this city, which I understand is awesome, but they don’t seem to care about safety arts.”

Others at the meeting wanted to see trade jobs gain more focus in the classroom.

“Hopefully the next superintendent that does come in does have some idea about teaching kids kids boys and girls how to use their hands,” said RIMSD forum attendee. “We got children now that don’t know how to hammer nails straight that’s to me a disgrace.”

In addition to the forum, the district will also gather information from parent surveys and focus groups. Findings from all of these conversations will be used to develop a new superintendent profile that will be reported to the board on Sept. 26.

The Rock Island-Milan School District 41 Board of Education says they have begun the search process for a new superintendent. They have selected SCHOOL EXEC CONNECT, an educational search firm, to assist them in the process.

The online survey is open until Sunday the 17th. Click here if you are interested in filling out the survey.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.